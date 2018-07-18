FY2018 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Increased by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Chittenden now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.04 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 274,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 119,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

