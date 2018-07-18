FY2018 Earnings Forecast for National General Holdings Issued By William Blair (NGHC)

National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for National General in a report issued on Monday, July 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for National General’s FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. National General had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National General from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NGHC stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National General during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,970,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National General by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National General during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National General by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

