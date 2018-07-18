FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Farmland Partners Inc Issued By B. Riley (FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Farmland Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Farmland Partners opened at $6.24 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay Bartels sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at $37,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $40,492.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,585.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

