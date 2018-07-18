Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FSTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.55) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 976 ($12.92) on Wednesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 889.26 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.88).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported GBX 62.90 ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 62.50 ($0.83) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

In other news, insider James Douglas sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.64), for a total value of £22,834.05 ($30,223.76). Also, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,442.09).

Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

