Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 5,058 SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,122,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. 45,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,750. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $123.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5592 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

