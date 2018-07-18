Freshpet Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Freshpet opened at $28.90 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 1.70. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Apertura Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 87.3% in the first quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 412,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Freshpet by 25.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 912,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $101,393.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $181,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.