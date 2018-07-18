Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

