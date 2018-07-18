Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $908,000 Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $171,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

bluebird bio stock opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 857.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,085.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.11, for a total transaction of $696,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,527 shares of company stock valued at $10,414,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

