Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $809,000 Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials opened at $107.83 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

