Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.76.

In other news, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $191.71 and a 12 month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

