Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,771. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.02 and a 1-year high of $220.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.8998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

