Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Short Interest Down 40.9% in June

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,249 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 2,349,217 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,716,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, CFO Jason Ryan sold 3,403 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $465,053.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,520 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $344,383.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,665,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foundation Medicine opened at $136.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Foundation Medicine has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of -0.08.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.08. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 299.63% and a negative net margin of 84.96%. The company had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Foundation Medicine will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair downgraded Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

