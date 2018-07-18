Forty Seven Bank Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (FSBT)

Forty Seven Bank (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Forty Seven Bank has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $401,818.00 worth of Forty Seven Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Forty Seven Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00006214 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Forty Seven Bank has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003797 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00528467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00183171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025728 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Forty Seven Bank Profile

Forty Seven Bank’s genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Forty Seven Bank’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The official message board for Forty Seven Bank is medium.com/@FortySeven47 . The Reddit community for Forty Seven Bank is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Forty Seven Bank is www.fortyseven.io . Forty Seven Bank’s official Twitter account is @47foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Forty Seven Bank Token Trading

Forty Seven Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forty Seven Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forty Seven Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Forty Seven Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

