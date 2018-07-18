Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. Has $116,000 Position in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

In other news, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $735,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,869,893 shares of company stock worth $56,482,510. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 opened at $32.01 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.93. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $33.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 122.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

