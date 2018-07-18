Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Raise $599 Million in IPO

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) expects to raise $599 million in an IPO on Thursday, July 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 16,200,000 shares at $35.00-$39.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Focus Financial Partners generated $723.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $64.9 million. Focus Financial Partners has a market-cap of $2.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, KKR, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Fifth Third Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company), MUFG? Raymond James, Regions Securities and William Blair were co-managers.

Focus Financial Partners provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms operating in the highly fragmented RIA industry, with a footprint of over 50 partner firms across the country. We have achieved this market leadership by positioning ourselves as the partner of choice for many firms in an industry where a number of secular trends are driving RIA consolidation. Our partner firms primarily service high net worth individuals and families by providing highly differentiated and comprehensive wealth management services. Our partner firms benefit from our intellectual and financial resources, operating in a scaled business model with aligned interests, while retaining their entrepreneurial culture and independence. “.

Focus Financial Partners was founded in 2006 and has 2000 employees. The company is located at 825 Third Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10022, NY and can be reached via phone at (646) 519-2456.

