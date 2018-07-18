FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 13,221 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,221 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $288,674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 722.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,346 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $171,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,724 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,315.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,935 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $167,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 46.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $373,023,000 after acquiring an additional 979,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $178,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $143,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,942 shares of company stock worth $25,534,125 in the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.93. 132,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,532. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

