FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Avaya traded down $0.14, reaching $21.00, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

