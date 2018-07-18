First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.05.

TSE:FM opened at C$18.69 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$12.09 and a one year high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

In other news, insider Zenon Wozniak sold 29,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$649,880.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

