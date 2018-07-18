First Majestic Silver (AG) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Scotiabank set a $8.75 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.
First Majestic Silver traded down $0.01, reaching $6.77, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 119,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,442,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,902,000 after buying an additional 628,789 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 244.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,337,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 264.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.