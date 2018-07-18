First Majestic Silver (AG) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Scotiabank set a $8.75 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

First Majestic Silver traded down $0.01, reaching $6.77, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 119,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.28.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.79 million. research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,442,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,902,000 after buying an additional 628,789 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 244.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,337,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 264.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

