First Hawaiian Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FHB)

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 466% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Harrison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,028.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paribas Bnp sold 1,530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $42,166,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank during the first quarter valued at $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 60.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

First Hawaiian Bank opened at $28.54 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. First Hawaiian Bank has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. First Hawaiian Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

