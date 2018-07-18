Financial Survey: PCSB Financial (PCSB) versus Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 4.48% 2.55% 0.50% Greene County Bancorp 30.93% 15.20% 1.26%

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PCSB Financial and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCSB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Greene County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $45.04 million 7.92 $3.22 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $39.88 million 7.38 $11.18 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCSB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Greene County Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, consumer, and consumer and business installment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

