Federal Signal (FSS) & Ford Motor (F) Head-To-Head Analysis

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.60 $61.60 million $0.85 28.18 Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.28 $7.60 billion $1.78 6.10

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. Ford Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Signal and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ford Motor 1 11 5 0 2.24

Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Federal Signal pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ford Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 6.93% 12.83% 5.67% Ford Motor 4.86% 21.31% 2.85%

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America and Qualcomm Technologies. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

