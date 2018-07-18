Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Share Price

News articles about Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.0081786183118 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund opened at $21.66 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities, debt securities, loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

