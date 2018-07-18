Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc opened at $16.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.01%. analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 243,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 180,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.