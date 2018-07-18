Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $232.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from robust growth in advertising and user base. Facebook’s user base of 2.2 billion coupled with Instagram’s 1 billion users provides a huge canvas for advertisers, which, in turn, is driving the top line of the company. Rising mobile conversions on the platform is boosting mobile ad growth. Growing popularity of Stories across all its major platforms, with Instagram taking center stage, is a tailwind. Apart from mobile and video, the monetization opportunities of Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus and a huge user base are expected to drive growth going ahead. Facebook has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors. Shares outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company can be affected by stiff competition from peers and tightening privacy standards which seem to be growing concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.59.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $209.99 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $602.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $210.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $2,875,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $99,124,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396,366 shares of company stock worth $2,895,869,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

