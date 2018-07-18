Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $232.00 price target on the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded as high as $208.72 and last traded at $207.82, with a volume of 493971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.59.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from robust growth in advertising and user base. Facebook’s user base of 2.2 billion coupled with Instagram’s 1 billion users provides a huge canvas for advertisers, which, in turn, is driving the top line of the company. Rising mobile conversions on the platform is boosting mobile ad growth. Growing popularity of Stories across all its major platforms, with Instagram taking center stage, is a tailwind. Apart from mobile and video, the monetization opportunities of Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus and a huge user base are expected to drive growth going ahead. Facebook has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors. Shares outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company can be affected by stiff competition from peers and tightening privacy standards which seem to be growing concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.59.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $822,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,396,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,869,061 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,221,204,000 after acquiring an additional 558,184 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $602.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

