F5 Networks (FFIV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $198.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining from growth in services and software solutions segment. Management is optimistic about deployment of solutions by customers on cloud and on-premise environment, which is expected to drive revenues going ahead. We believe that the company’s product refreshes will boost revenues, going forward. It is worth mentioning that the company’s GBB pricing strategy and its BIG-IQ platform remain tailwinds. Moreover, these initiatives are expected to expand the company’s total addressable market and result in client wins. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nevertheless, a volatile spending atmosphere and competition from peers remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFIV. Citigroup downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,099. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The network technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $4,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $1,180,748.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,853.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,520,380. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,783,000 after acquiring an additional 221,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

