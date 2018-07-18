Extreme Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,059 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,407% compared to the average daily volume of 203 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,528. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,530,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 69,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

