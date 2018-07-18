Extra Space Storage (EXR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $107.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

NYSE:EXR opened at $94.68 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.39). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $504,980.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $331,617.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,628. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 619,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

