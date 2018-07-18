Extra Space Storage (EXR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $107.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.
EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.
NYSE:EXR opened at $94.68 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $504,980.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $331,617.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,628. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 619,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.
