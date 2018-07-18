E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $61.14 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

