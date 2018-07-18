E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETFC. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.
E*TRADE Financial opened at $61.14 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
E*TRADE Financial Company Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.
