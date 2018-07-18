E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETFC. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial opened at $61.14 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.