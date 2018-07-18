E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563,449 shares during the period. E*TRADE Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $105,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETFC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 41.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

ETFC opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.31 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

