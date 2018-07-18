Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Quidel Co. (QDEL) Stock

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Quidel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 2,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quidel by 139.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 370,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quidel in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of QDEL opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Quidel had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,019,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,096.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $680,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,015.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,006 shares of company stock worth $13,105,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.