Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in USA Truck (USAK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,332 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.94% of USA Truck worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck opened at $22.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $186.21 million, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.88. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.66%. equities analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.