ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, with focus on advanced prostate cancer. ESSA Pharma Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.68. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.43). analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

