ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00010651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $18,135.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003926 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00512274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00178305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025841 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project . ERC20’s official website is index-erc20.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.