ERA Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. ERA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,722.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERA has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003894 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00523785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00180191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025606 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001155 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

