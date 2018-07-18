Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 17th (EIGR, ENBL, ENPH, ENT, EOLS, EPIX, ESL, ESNC, ETH, EXFO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 17th:

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy, Inc. delivers microinverter technology for the solar industry, which increases productivity and reliability of solar modules. The Company builds a semiconductor-based microinverter system that converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. Enphase sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors who resell them to solar installers. It also sells directly to installers, as well as through original equipment manufacturers. Enphase Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Petaluma, California. “

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, with focus on advanced prostate cancer. ESSA Pharma Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Esterline Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company serving principally aerospace and defense markets. Esterline views the company’s businesses in three segments related to its set of core competencies: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems and other high-end industrial applications. The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment interconnect solutions, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers. Advanced Materials focuses on process-related technologies including high-performance elastomer products used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes. “

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EnSync, Inc. is a technology solutions company. It develops, licenses and manufactures energy management systems solutions. Its energy storage solutions are based upon zinc bromide rechargeable electrical energy storage technology and power electronics systems. The Company also offers systems which form various levels of micro-grids, hybrid vehicle control systems and power quality regulation solutions. In addition, the Company develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications. It serves utility, commercial and industrial building and off-grid markets. EnSync, Inc., formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation, is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. “

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. “

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cogint, Inc. is involved in data analytics products and services. The Company offers cloud-based mobile user and data acquisition, audience, risk management and marketing solutions to the risk management industry. Cogint Inc., formerly known as IDI Inc., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

