EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources traded down $0.73, reaching $123.59, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 145,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,689. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $158,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.