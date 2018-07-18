ENI (ENI) Given a €19.40 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €19.40 ($22.82) target price by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.06 ($21.25).

ENI opened at €16.14 ($18.99) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 12-month high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

