EnerSys (ENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sidoti raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

EnerSys traded up $0.46, hitting $77.46, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,881. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.19 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EnerSys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,700,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,430 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 124,118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 545,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after buying an additional 120,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

