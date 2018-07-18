Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enduro Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.5975154138798 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Enduro Royalty Trust traded down $0.03, reaching $3.67, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,042. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. Enduro Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter. Enduro Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 47.00% and a net margin of 98.22%. equities research analysts predict that Enduro Royalty Trust will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.96%. This is an increase from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Enduro Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enduro Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

