Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emerge Energy Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.2208071146581 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Emerge Energy Services traded up $0.03, reaching $7.04, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 271,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,210. Emerge Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

