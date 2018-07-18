Embraer (ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $21.50. Embraer shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 2185575 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, July 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. Embraer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Embraer by 616.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 684,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 588,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Embraer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,816,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,545,000 after buying an additional 87,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 35.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Embraer by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,049,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,282,000 after buying an additional 846,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

