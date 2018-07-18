eHealth (EHTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 46.66%.

Shares of eHealth opened at $23.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.59. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

In other news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $99,269.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,721.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on eHealth to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

