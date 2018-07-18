Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,009 Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock (EAD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 143,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock by 217.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high level of current income and capital appreciation is its secondary objective. The Fund may invest in direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed to lenders by corporate or other borrowers.

