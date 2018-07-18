eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $25,981.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.01202030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004929 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006226 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007872 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017120 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.