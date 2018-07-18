eBay (EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, RTT News reports. eBay had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of eBay traded down $0.06, reaching $37.75, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 918,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,173. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. eBay has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 41,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,762,198.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,948,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,558 shares of company stock worth $7,242,024. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

