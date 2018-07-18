Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. opened at $17.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.
