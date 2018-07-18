Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. opened at $17.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

