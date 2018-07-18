Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.